Village meetings, dinner at Jatav house: CM Yogi Adityanath goes full throttle with Dalit outreach campaign

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Under fire from opposition and within the party cadre over government’s failure to check rising atrocities against Dalits, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has undertaken a campaign to reach out to the community directly and earn their faith in the government. As a part of his Gram Swaraj Abhiyan – the BJP’s nationwide outreach programme announced by PM Narendra Modi on the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Adityanath will be touring Dalits villages in different parts of the state and spend nights with locals.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister will visit Amroha district in the western part of the state as part of his ongoing Gram Swaraj Abhiyan. The CM was slated to arrive here at 11 am but it was delayed due to a sudden plan to visit the Kushinagar where 13 children died this morning at an unmanned railway crossing. According to media reports, the CM will now arrive at the Moradabad airstrip at around 2pm. From here, the CM will take a helicopter to reach neighbouring Amroha district where he is slated to address a mega rally in Hasanpur.

At 6 pm, he will reach the Radha Soami Satsang Vyas in Mehandipur. Here he will hold a choupal till 8:15 pm: After this, he will visit Priyanka Devi’s residence. Priyanka is a Dalit and gram pradhan. He will eat dinner here and then leave for Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College where he will spend the night.

The overtures are part of CM Adityanath’s campaign that began with his visit to Pratapgarh on Monday. And all did not begin well. The CM got dragged into a controversy when BSP supremo Mayawati claimed that the food and plates that were used by the CM at the residence of ther Dalit resident was brought by BJP leaders from outside. Led by CM himself, the state government officials and BJP leaders met people to discuss the government’s works. Later in the evening, the CM visited residence of Daya Ram Saroj, a Dalit, for dinner. While the CM played down the visit as a matter of age-old customs, Mayawati claimed the plates and eatables that were served, were brought from a Minister’s place. She said that had the CM really cared about the family, he would have helped the family financially.

“The Chief Minister’s love for Dalits is a drama. BJP workers had brought all items served to him from a Minister’s residence…,” she said.

The BJP government has been facing a barrage of criticism from opposition and from within the party cadre for rising atrocities against the Dalits. The violence that broke out during the Bharat Bandh on April 2 against changes in SC/ST Act, has forced the government on back foot. What added to the worries of the government is the involvement of several BJP leaders in cases of violence against marginalised section of the society. Recently in Uttar Pradesh, a BJP MLA was arrested by the CBI for raping a minor Dalit girl.