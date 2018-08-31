Village in Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi to go digital tomorrow, but it’s Smriti Irani who is connecting it

Amethi constituency is of significant importance to Congress. (Source: IE/PTI)

Pindara Thakur village in the coveted Amethi parliamentary constituency of Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to go fully digital starting September 1. The move will provide the village access to 206 government services at the click of a mouse. However, it is not the Congress president who will be basking in the credit, but his competitor from BJP, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani.

Located in Musafirkhana tehsil of the district, the village would go digital under the Digital India Programme of the Union government.

It would be digitally linked to the outside world in a formal ceremony on September 1 by Irani, dubbed as Gandhi’s arch-rival, working over time to unseat him in the next Lok Sabha elections. Musafirkhana Sub Divisional Magistrate Devi Dayal Verma told PTI that villagers of Pindara Thakur would be linked with Wi-Fi Chaupal and may use 2 GB free data for 15 days initially. Later, this service will be provided to them at cheaper rates.

Apart from this, the chief minister would also inaugurate the ‘Digital India Banking Service’ at the head post office of Amethi to boost the payment services in post offices.

Amethi constituency is of significant importance to Congress where it has a strong foothold and is known to be the seat of power of the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty since 1980. Sanjay Gandhi represented it once and later Rajiv Gandhi represented the seat four times. Sonia Gandhi also represented the seat but later shifted to Rae Bareli, to vacate the seat for Rahul.

The grand old party has 11 out of 13 Lok Sabha seats in polls held in Amethi and the current Congress president Rahul Gandhi had registered a record win from there in 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Things were expected to be tricky for him in 2014 general elections with Smriti Irani of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Kumar Vishwas of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting from the same seat. However, Rahul had defeated Irani with over 1 lakh votes while Vishwas had finished third.

Earlier this year, while addressing a gathering in Amethi, Rahul Gandhi had said the place would be mentioned in the same breath as Singapore and California 10 to 15 years down the line.

“After 10-15 years when people mention Singapore and California, they will also mention Amethi in the same breath…no matter how much they try to stop us, they may steal our food park, our IIT…Amethi will become world’s best educational hub, no one can stop this from happening,” he had said.