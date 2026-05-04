Kanniyakumari Vilavancode Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Baiju T Viro Ke Vir Indian Party Awaited
David T IND Awaited
John Christopher T Rashtriya Janata Dal Awaited
Joselal L.V IND Awaited
Krishnan M IND Awaited
Maria Stella Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Michael Kumar K Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Mohan Kumar M All India Jananayaka Makkal Kazhagam Awaited
Muruganandha Prasad T IND Awaited
Praveen Kumar IND Awaited
Praveen T.T INC Awaited
Shibu Amose IND Awaited
Venkadeasan. K Thamizhaka Padaippalar Makkal Katchi Awaited
Vijayadharani S BJP Awaited
Counting of votes for the Vilavancode assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

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What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Vilavancode Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 75.71% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Vilavancode assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Indian National Congress candidate won from Vilavancode with a margin of 28669 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Vilavancode assembly elections?

Vilavancode Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Vijayadharani S Jayaseelan R 28669
Party Name Indian National Congress Bharatiya Janta Party

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
INC-flag
Vijayadharani S
2016
INC-flag
Vijayadharani S

Vilavancode Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Vilavancode Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.