Vikramaditya Singh quits Congress, cites party’s disconnect with ground realities of Jammu and Kashmir

Former Member of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council Vikramaditya Singh today resigned from the Congress party citing a difference of opinion over Jammu and Kashmir.

“I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect. It is my belief that the INC is unable to realize and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Singh, in his letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Sharing the letter on his Twitter handle, Singh said that his position on critical issues like Jammu and Kashmir do not align with the Congress party.

“My position on critical issues vis-à-vis Jammu and Kashmir which reflect national interests do not align with that of the Congress party. The party remains disconnected from ground realities,” said Singh.

I hereby tender my resignation from the Indian National Congress.



Vikramaditya Singh is the son of senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh. They belong to the royal family of Jammu and Kashmir. Karan Singh is the son of the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, Hari Singh.

Notably, Singh’s resignation has come at a time when many Congress leaders have voiced their opposition to The Kashmir Files film- an exodus drama based on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. A screening of Vikramaditya Singh’s Twitter handle shows him retweeting tweets supporting the Kashmir Files movie, a departure from the official stand of the Congress.

In a tweet dated March 17, Singh said, “What happened in Kashmir was nothing short of genocide. Hindus from Kashmir, Doda, Bhaderwah & Kishtwar were killed & driven out of their homeland. I was in Srinagar in 1989. My family suffered irreparable losses thereafter. Hundreds lost their lives. 30 years on, justice & closure awaits all those who suffered as a consequence of this brutal genocide. It is clear who the players & enablers were. Shameful to see those in denial.”

While several BJP ruled states have made Kashmir Files tax-free, Congress leaders had said that the film aims to incite hate.