Vikas Dubey’s encounter case: UP Police gets clean chit; probe never impartial, says judicial panel

A three-member commission probing the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey has given a clean chit to Uttar Pradesh police while saying that any investigation against Dubey and his aides was never impartial and the state authorities or the government advocates never seriously opposed them in the courts. The judicial panel was formed on the orders of the Supreme Court to investigate the encounter case.

“Investigation in any case lodged against them (Dubey’s gang) was never impartial. Sections relating to serious offences were dropped before filing the charge sheet. During the trial, most of the witnesses turn hostile. Vikas Dubey and his associates got bail orders from courts easily and quickly as there was no serious opposition by state authorities or government advocates,” it added.

The panel said in its report that nobody came forward to contradict the police version and no evidence was filed in rebuttal. “Richa Dubey, wife of Vikas, filed an affidavit calling the incident a fake encounter but she did not appear before the commission,” said the panel in its report.

The commission also attributed the Kanpur ambush, in which eight cops were killed, to poor planning by the police and total failure of Kanpur Police’s local intelligence. Eight police personnel, including the deputy superintendent of police, were killed during a raid on Dubey’s house at Bikru village in Kanpur district on the night of July 2-3, 2020. Later, Dubey was killed in an encounter when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from custody, the police had said.

The three-member commission comprised Justice (Retd) BS Chauhan, Justice (Retd) SK Agarwal and former UP director general of police KL Gupta.

The commission noted in its report that there is sufficient material to show that Dubey and his associates were patronised by the local police, revenue and administrative officials. The panel also said that as many as 21 files pertaining to criminal cases linked to Dubey could not be traced despite police being given sufficient time.

“Sections relating to serious offences were dropped before filing the charge sheet. During the trial, most of the witnesses turn hostile… He (Vikas Dubey) was involved in 64 criminal cases, and the State authorities never considered it appropriate to engage a special counsel for his prosecution. The State never moved any application for cancellation of bail or approached the superior court for cancellation of any of the bail orders,” the report said.

Though Dubey’s name appeared in the list of top 10 criminals in the circle, he did not feature among the top 10 criminals of the district.