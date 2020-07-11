Vikas Dubey suffered two bullet injuries on chest, one on waist; died of excessive blood loss

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday morning.

Dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey had suffered three bullet injuries during the shootout after a road accident on Friday morning, the postmortem report has concluded. Vikas received two bullet injuries on his chest and one on his waist. The autopsy report said he died of excessive blood loss.

“Vikas Dubey had three bullet injuries on the chest and one on his arm,” Dr RB Kamal, the principal of Kanpur’s LLR Hospital, told ANI.

Vikas Dubey was arrested on Thursday morning in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. He was being transported to Kanpur when one of the vehicles in the motorcade of the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police met with an accident at Bhaunti near Kanpur. According to the STF’s version, five occupants, all cops, suffered injuries in the accident. Taking advantage of the situation, Vikas Dubey snatched the service pistol of a cop and tried to escape. Following this, a gun battle broke out and the gangster was killed.

Prashant Kumar, UP additional director general of police (law and order) said three sub-inspector, a constable and two STF commandos were injured during the incident. The condition of the injured cops are said to be stable.

Meanwhile, Vikas Dubey’s samples have returned negative for coronavirus. His brother-in-law Dinesh Tiwari on Friday late evening reached the post-mortem house to collect his body. The gangster’s father and wife had refused to collect his body. Dinesh Tiwari was earlier detained by the police for questioning.

According to reports, the entire post-mortem was videographed. It was conducted by a team of three doctors.

Vikas Dubey’s body was directly taken to Bhairav Ghat for cremation from the post-mortem house.

Vikas Dubey, 48, was a wanted criminal and was named in nearly 60 cases. He was the main accused in the Kanpur shootout that saw 8 UP police personnel sacrificing their lives. He was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head.