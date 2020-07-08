Kanpur shootout: Noose tightens around Vikas Dubey, high alert sounded after gangster sighted at Faridabad hotel – Top 10 developments

Eight UP cops were killed in the Kanpur encounter. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava)

The noose is tightening around gangster Vikas Dubey, the prime accused in the deadly ambush that left eight policemen dead in Kanpur during a raid to arrest him. Five days since the July 3 incident, a massive hunt continues to arrest the dreaded gangster. The incident took place in Vikas Dubey’s Bikru village near Kanpur. Since then, several questions have been raised over involvement of personnel at Chaubeypur police station. A total of 20 police teams comprising 200 personnel have been formed to arrest Vikas. The special task force of the UP police have been conducting raids at locations linked to him and arresting his aides. Even the bounty on his head has been increased to Rs 5 lakh. Police in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh have been alerted and vigil along the Indo-Nepal border has been tightened.

Kanpur encounter Updates: Top 10 developments

1. Reward on Vikas Dubey increased to Rs 5 lakh

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the reward for the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey, involved in gunning down eight police personnel, from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. “It would be given to those providing information about him,” Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

2. STF detain Vikas Dubey’s brother-in-law, nephew

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has detained Dubey’s brother-in-law, Raju Nigam, from Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district. The STF also took the son of Dubey’s brother-in-law, Adarsh, into custody. Nigam has been living in Shahdol district’s Budhar town since the past 12 years.

3. 68 personnel at Chaubeypur police station shunted out

All 68 police personnel at Chaubeypur police station were shunted to the reserve police lines on Tuesday. Police believe that the gangster was tipped off by someone from Chaubeypur police station, giving him time to lay an ambush. A spokesperson said an inquiry is already on and action will be taken against the guilty based on its findings. Station Officer Vinay Tiwari and three other policemen are already under suspension.

4. Vikas Dubey’s close aide killed, another arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) killed an aide of Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur and arrested another on Wednesday. Amar Dubey, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000, was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur. Two policemen including an Inspector from Maudaha and an STF constable were injured in the encounter. Amar Dubey is the third member of Vikas Dubey’s gang to be killed in an encounter with the police. The one who has been arrested is identified as Shyamu Bajpai. He was arrested in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur. Another two associates of Vikay Dubey — Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey were killed by police in an encounter in Kanpur on Friday.

5. 21 people named in FIR, photos of 15 criminals released

The Uttar Pradesh Police have named 21 people in the FIR registered after the attack. The FIR also mentioned 50-60 unidentified people. The Kanpur police released the photos of 15 criminals said to be close to Dubey. They are putting up posters carrying the pictures of these alleged criminals, most of them carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 for their arrest.

6. Vikas Dubey’s posters plastered in areas near the India-Nepal border

Vikas Dubey’s posters have been plastered at road toll plazas, including those in Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Auraiya, Fatehpur and areas near the India-Nepal border. Police issued alerts in Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Bahraich and Gorakhpur to stop Vikas Dubey from escaping across the border into Nepal.

7. Vikas Dubey’s video goes viral

A video clip of Vikas Dubey has gone viral on the internet. The video was shot while Vikas Dubey was being interrogated by the STF after his arrest in Lucknow in 2017. In the clip, Vikas claims he has links with two local BJP MLAs — Bhagwati Sagar and Abhijeet Sanga, and the district panchayat chief. He claimed Sagar and Sanga had helped him in the past when he faced police action. Both leaders have, however, denied this.

8. Vikas Dubey sighted at Faridabad hotel

According to television reports, police sources have claimed that Vikas Dubey was seen at a hotel in Faridabad on Tuesday. Raids were conducted on Tuesday afternoon and three men were arrested during the raid. According to the hotel manager, a man resembling Vikas Dubey had left the hotel before the police reached. Police later confirmed that the man was Vikas Dubey.

9. High alert in Faridabad, Gurugram

Meanwhile, Faridabad and Gurugram in Haryana are on high alert after Vikas Dubey was sighted at a hotel in Faridabad. Also, the Delhi Police has been alerted amid speculation that the criminal may take a shelter in the national capital. Television reports claim the criminal was trying to contact his lawyer and considering to surrender in a court in Delhi.

10. UP govt launches drive against gangsters

The Uttar Pradesh government has slapped stringent charges under the National Security Act against 88 alleged gangsters in 67 cases in the past one week in a drive launched against criminals. The action comes in the wake of the Kanpur encounter in which eight policemen were killed.