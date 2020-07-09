  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vikas Dubey in Samajwadi Party right now, claims gangster’s mother; party denies claim

By: |
Published: July 9, 2020 5:35 PM

Earlier, in a 2017 video seen on social media, the gangster is heard claiming that two BJP MLAs helped him in the past.

A probe is on to spot the informants within the police department.An SP spokesman said Vikas is “not a member of the party” and strict action should be taken against him.

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s mother Sarla Devi on Thursday said that her son, arrested for the Kanpur ambush, is with the SP, a claim denied by the party. Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday after a six-day manhunt following the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were gunned down.

Earlier, in a 2017 video seen on social media, the gangster is heard claiming that two BJP MLAs helped him in the past.

Related News

On being asked what should be done by the government after her son’s arrest, Sarla Devi said, “The government should do whatever it feels appropriate (sarkar jo uchit samjhe, woh kare).”

At this time, he is not in the BJP, he is with the SP, she told reporters.

Meanwhile, an SP spokesman said Vikas is “not a member of the party” and strict action should be taken against him. His call record details should be made public as demanded by party president Akhilesh Yadav to expose his links, added the party spokesperson.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Vikas Dubey in Samajwadi Party right now claims gangster’s mother party denies claim
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gangster Dubey’s arrest suspicious, should be probed: Congress
2Swiss govt issues notices for sharing of bank details of Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, wife
3Big twist in Kerala gold smuggling case! Key suspect Swapna Suresh names UAE diplomat in petition before HC