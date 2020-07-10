Vikas Dubey encounter: What about those protecting him, asks Priyanka Vadra

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident in Bhauti area.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took a swipe at the UP government over the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey, saying while the criminal has gone, what about those protecting him.
Dubey was killed by the cops after he was trying to escape soon after a police vehicle carrying him overturned on their way back to Kanpur. Four policemen, including an inspector posted in Nawabganj, were injured in the accident, IG, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal said.
In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress leader said, “The criminal has gone, but what about the crime and those protecting him.
Dubey, the prime accused in the Kanpur massacre of cops, was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning.
Vadra had earlier demanded a CBI probe to ascertain the facts about the “grant of protection” to Dubey.
The Congress general secretary had also accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of “complete failure” in handling the Kanpur ambush case in which eight policemen were killed. She had alleged that the chain of events in the case exposed the chinks in security and hinted at collusion.
