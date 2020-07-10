Vikas Dubey encounter: Shiv Sena backs Yogi Adityanath govt, says wrong to question police action

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has backed the police action against gangster Vikas Dubey.

The Shiv Sena has openly come out in support of the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the killing of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey. Sena’s Rajya Saha MP Sanjay Raut said that it is wrong to question the police over its action and termed it as a matter of law and order.

“Questions shouldn’t be raised on the action of the UP police, instead questions should be asked of the goons who attacked the police and killed them. Vikas Dubey’s encounter was a matter of law and order,” he told reporters

The Shiv Sena is a former ally of the BJP and now heads an alliance of once arch-rivals Congress and NCP. Uddhav Thackeray’s party had earlier targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over the Kanpur shootout that saw 8 UP police personnel sacrificing their lives. It had said that the Kanpur ambush exposed the state government headed by Yogi Adityanath who makes tall claims of making the state crime-free.

Sena’s latest comments contradict the stand of a majority of opposition parties on the killing of Vikas Dubey. The Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress have questioned the encounter and demanded a thorough probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Opposition leaders have alleged that his killing of Vikas Dubey has buried many secrets and the nexus with the ruling BJP.

Vikas Dubey, believed to be in his 50s, was killed in an encounter on Friday morning after the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force convoy met with an accident. Dubey was being taken to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain where he was nabbed a week after he set up a deadly ambush at his Bikru village in Kanpur.