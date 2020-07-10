An accident, escape and shootout: A blow-by-blow account of Vikas Dubey’s final moments

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter. (File)

Vikas Dubey Encounter: Amid questions raised by opposition parties over the nature of encounter by the police that killed gangster Vikas Dubey, a day after his arrest from Ujjain, the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police issued a statement on Friday providing a detailed account of the sequence of events leading up to the criminal’s death. Dubey was killed in an encounter after he attempted to escape following an accident a few kilometres before the motorcade entered Kanpur.

As per the STF statement, a herd of cattle came rushing in front of the speeding vehicle carrying gangster Vikas Dubey on the national highway in Sachendi. This forced the driver to take a sharp turn, lead g to the accident and the vehicle turning turtle. The STF said this in a statement issued in the evening wherein it narrated the sequence of events that resulted in the killing of Vikas Dubey.

The STF statement said the driver tried to save the cattle but lost control on the wheels.

“A herd of cows and buffaloes suddenly came in front of the vehicle on the national highway. The driver was tired after a long journey. He tried to save the cattle from getting injured but lost control of the vehicle due to a sharp turn taken by him, and the vehicle overturned,” it said.

The statement added that five occupants suffered injuries in the accident. They are inspector Ramakant Pachauri, sub inspector Pankaj Singh, sub inspector Anup Singh, constables Satyaveer and Pradeep Kumar.

STF issues press note in #VikasDubey encounter matter. “A herd of cattle had come in front of the vehicle due to which driver took sudden turn leading to accident…Police tried to go close to him to nab him alive but he continued to fire. Police retalitaed in self-defence…” pic.twitter.com/iOXaXv8vno — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

The gangster was also sitting in the same vehicle. Taking advantage of the situation, Vikas Dubey snatched the service pistol of Ramakant Pachauri and fled towards an unpaved road in order to escape.

Police officers sitting in other vehicles rushed to the rescue of the injured cops. They were told that Vikas Dubey had fled after snatching the service pistol of Ramakant Pachauri. STF DSP Tej Bahadur Singh along with other officers then chased Vikas Dubey and challenged him. The cops asked him to stop and surrender. Vikas Dubey, however, opened fire at the STF.

“The team made all effort to arrest him alive but he indulged in indiscriminate firing,” the STF statement said.

The police then opened fire on Vikas Dubey in self-defence. He was injured in the retaliatory firing and fell on the ground.

The statement said that Vikas Dubey was rushed to a nearby government hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The statement added that two constables Shivendra Singh Sengar and Vimal Yadav suffered injuries in the firing by Vikas Dubey. The two are being treated at a hospital where they are said to be in a stable condition.

Vikas Dubey was the main accused in the Kanpur shootout that claimed 8 lives of UP police personnel. Police had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey but the gangster and his henchmen had attacked the cops. Vikas was on the run since then. He was arrested on Thursday in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, Vikas Dubey was named in as many as 60 cases and carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head.