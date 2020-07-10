Vikas Dubey encounter: Mayawati demands Supreme Court-monitored probe

Mayawati demands SC-monitored probe into Vikas Dubey encounter.

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have opened up a front against the Yogi Adityanath government after the encounter of wanted criminal Vikas Dubey. After Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said that the encounter may have been done to save the government from many uncomfortable secrets, BSP supremo Mayawati has raised her pitch against the state government and demanded a thorough probe into the encounter.

She said the entire case be investigated under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

“The Kanpur shootout and the encounter of Vikas Dubey following an encounter while he was being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain should be investigated partially under the monitoring of the Supreme Court,” she tweeted.

This high-level investigation is also necessary so that the family of eight policemen killed can get justice, Maywati said.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM further said that the “nexus between the police and criminal political elements should be identified and punished strictly”.

Earlier in the morning, Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on Vikas Dubey’s encounter, saying the car did not topple but it was an effort to save the government from toppling if facts came to light.

“Actually, the car did not topple. It is an effort to save the government which would have toppled if facts came to light,” he tweeted.

Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot.