Vikas Dubey encounter: Gangster killed in police firing – 5 things we know so far

Vikas Dubey Encounter: In a dramatic turn of events, gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter early morning on Friday. Dubey was the prime accused in the killing of eight police personnel who had gone to raid his house on July 3. Vikas Dubey’s encounter has triggered a massive controversy with some now questioning the police version and demanding a fair probe in the whole sequence of events leading up to the elimination of the history-sheeter. Former UP chief minister Mayawati has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the encounter of Vikas Dubey. Congress general secretary Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra said that the criminal may have been finished, but the mystery around the crime and those who had been protecting him would remain concealed.

Vikas Dubey encounter: Here’s what we know so far