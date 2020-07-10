Vikas Dubey encounter: Gangster killed in police firing – 5 things we know so far

Vikas Dubey's encounter has triggered a massive controversy with some now questioning the police version and demanding a fair probe in the whole sequence of events leading up to the elimination of the history-sheeter.
Vikas Dubey Encounter: In a dramatic turn of events, gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter early morning on Friday. Dubey was the prime accused in the killing of eight police personnel who had gone to raid his house on July 3. Vikas Dubey’s encounter has triggered a massive controversy with some now questioning the police version and demanding a fair probe in the whole sequence of events leading up to the elimination of the history-sheeter. Former UP chief minister Mayawati has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the encounter of Vikas Dubey. Congress general secretary Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra said that the criminal may have been finished, but the mystery around the crime and those who had been protecting him would remain concealed.
Vikas Dubey encounter: Here’s what we know so far
- Vikas Dubey was arrested yesterday in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He was handed over by MP police to the Special Task Force of UP police, which were bringing him to Kanpur via road. As the STF motorcade approached Kanpur, one of the vehicles in which Dubey was sitting turned turtle as it was raining heavily. The police claim that Dubey sniffed a chance here and tried to flee.
- According to police, Dubey snatched a pistol from an injured police personnel accompanying him. He was surrounded and asked to surrender but Dubey opened fire. It was then that the police responded with retaliatory firing in which the gangster received bullet shots and was grievously injured. The police rushed him to the hospital, which declared Dubey dead.
- Giving the details about the incident, UP ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said said that a vehicle of the motorcade which was bringing the gangster overturned. “After the car overturned, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch a Police weapon and attempted to flee after which there was retaliatory fire by Police in which he was injured. He was declared dead after being taken to hospital. The police headquarters will issue an official statement soon,” he said.
- Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal has said that at least four policemen were injured in the accident today. The injured police personnel have been admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur. Dr RB Kamal, Principal, Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital (Hallett Hospital)-Kanpur, said that the condition of the three injured police personnel was stable. “Vikas Dubey had three bullet injuries on the chest and one on his arm,” he added.
- News agency ANI reports that media persons, who were following the convoy bringing back gangster Vikas Dubey, were stopped by police in Sachendi area of Kanpur before the encounter at around 6.30 am in which the gangster was killed. However, former UP DGP Vikram Singh said while speaking to Republic TV that it could have been part of precautionary measures as they were entering Kanpur, where Dubey had a lot of supporters so police might have taken this step to avoid any crowd.
