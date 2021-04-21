Vikas Dubey encounter case: UP Police gets clean chit in report by inquiry commission, panel cites lack of evidence

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter by the UP Police.

Vikas Dubey encounter case: The judicial panel constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the Vikas Dubey encounter case has cleared Uttar Pradesh Police of any wrongdoing citing lack of evidence. The panel was constituted at the direction of the apex court following huge uproar and a petition in the Supreme Court, alleging that the encounter was a set-up by the police.

The inquiry commission has said in its report that there is no evidence against the Uttar Pradesh Police in the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey. The commission also blamed the public, the media and Dubey’s family for not coming forward with any proof.

Uttar Pradesh Police killed Vikas Dubey and his five accomplices in different encounters in July last year, days after Dubey and his men killed eight policemen in a deadly ambush. Dubey fled from the site and was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Bhopal. He was being brought back by the UP police from the MP but was shot dead midway in an encounter. The police had contended that the car in which Dubey was being brought back flipped and the gangster tried to escape after snatching an accompanying policeman’s gun.

The three-member inquiry panel, which submitted its report to the UP government and the Supreme Court, said that there is no material evidence to refute the police version but there is sufficient material to support their claim.

The commission submitted that it had issued notices in newspapers asking people to come out with evidence but nobody turned up.

The inquiry commission’s report has also given several recommendations for the UP police for future course correction. It also noted that the police had gone into the Vikas Dubey case without sufficient preparation.