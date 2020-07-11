Vikas Dubey deserved this fate, slain gangster’s wife opens up on encounter

Vikas Dubey’s wife and son after his cremation in Kanpur on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Vikas Dubey wife: Gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa said her husband was wrong and deserved ‘this fate’. Richa was arrested by a team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Thursday evening from Lucknow’s Krishnanagar. She was, however, released on Friday.

“Yes, yes, yes. Vikas did wrong and he deserved this fate,” Richa said when asked whether Vikas Dubey deserved such an end.

Richa had come to the Bhairoghat to attend the cremation of her husband. Vikas Dubey’s last rites were conducted amid tight security. His body was taken to the cremation centre directly from the post-mortem house.

Vikas Dubey’s brother-in-law Dinesh Tiwari performed the last rites at the electric crematorium in the presence of his wife and son.

According to reports, Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa also allegedly shouted at mediapersons and asked them to leave. She allegedly misbehaved with them and used foul language and held them responsible for the encounter.

Soon after the last rites, cops took Richa and her son in their vehicle and left for an undisclosed location.

Vikas Dubey was shot dead Friday morning by police after he tried to escape following a road accident on the way to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Vikas Dubey had masterminded the killing of eight policemen on July 2 when they were going to arrest him at his Bikru village in Kanpur.

Meanwhile, Vikas’ father Ram Kumar Dubey had distanced himself from the entire episode and had justified police action.

“Whatever police did was right,” he told PTI. Earlier in the day, when he was asked if he would attend the cremation, he had told reporters, “I will not attend the last rites.”