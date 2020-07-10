Kanpur shootout: Gangster Vikas Dubey, arrested for killing 8 policemen in ambush, shot dead in encounter

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter.

Vikas Dubey, the gangster arrested for the killing of 8 policemen in an ambush last Friday, has been shot dead in an encounter today morning, news agency ANI reported. Dubey reportedly tried to flee from police custody when one of the vehicles in the convoy transporting him from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturned. Shots were fired as Dubey tried to flee and he was rushed to a hospital, ANI reported citing sources. The police later confirmed that Vikas Dubey had died in the firing, the report added.

More details are awaited.