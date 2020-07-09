Kanpur shootout: Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 cops, arrested in MP’s Ujjain

Vikas Dubey had been on the run since last Friday. (Image: ANI)

Gangster Vikas Dubey, the prime accused in the deadly ambush that left eight policemen dead, has been arrested from Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, news agency ANI reported, citing Uttar Pradesh government sources. As per Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh, Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel.

“Police were informed, he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police and interrogation is underway,” the official said.

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in #KanpurEncounter case, has been arrested at a police station in Ujjain, say UP Govt Sources pic.twitter.com/kyJGaiZNyF — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

Vikas Dubey had been on the run since last Friday when eight policemen were killed during a raid to arrest the gangster following a fresh case of attempt to murder. The history-sheeter, who allegedly received a tip-off from the police ahead of the raid turned it into an ambush that saw eight police personnel sacrifice their lives.

Efforts to arrest the fugitive gangster had picked pace over the past week, wit the UP Police forming 25 teams to arrest him. Multiple raids had been carried out over the past week that saw several of Dubey’s close aides and associates being arrested or killed in encounters.

The arrest comes on a day when two of his close aides were killed in two separate encounters by the UP Police. Bahua Dubey, who was present with Vikas Dubey at the time of the police raid at Kanpur’s Bikru village where eight policemen were killed, was killed in an encounter with police today morning.

Another of the gangster’s aides who died today is Prabhat Mishra, among the three men who were arrested on Wednesday. Mishra died after getting shot in his leg while he tried to escape custody.