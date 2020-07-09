Vikas Dubey, the gangster wanted for the killing of eight policemen in Uttar Pradesh last Friday, was arrested from Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh while he was going to visit the Mahakal temple in the city.
Kanpur shootout news: Moments after he was arrested by the police in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, wanted gangster Vikas Dubey was seen shouting in a bid to reveal his identity before being led away by the cops. “Main Vikas Dubey hoon Kanpur waala (I am Vikas Dubey…the one from Kanpur),” he can be heard saying in a video shared by ANI, apparently before he was taken to the police station.
The declaration of sorts by the arrested gangster, who is wanted for the killing of eight personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police in an ambush last Friday, draws a sharp reaction from one of the cops accompanying him. The policeman lands a neat slap on the back of Dubey’s head soon after he screams to the crowd revealing his identity.
Watch the VIDEO here:
#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: After arrest in Ujjain, Vikas Dubey confesses, “Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala.” #KanpurEncounter pic.twitter.com/bIPaqy2r9d
— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020
Dubey was arrested earlier this morning from Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh following an intense six-day manhunt that saw several of his associates or accomplices being raided, arrested or killed in encounters. Just this morning, two of his associates — one among them present alongside Vikas Dubey
Last week on Friday, a police team that had gone to arrest Dubey from his village Bikru in Kanpur Dehat, fell into an elaborate trap laid down by the gangster after being tipped off allegedly by someone from the police department. Dubey, with the help of his associates, set up what many termed a Maoist-style ambush that left the policemen no way to escape.
A Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devendra Kumar Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables were killed during the ambush. A total of 68 policemen at the Chaubeypur police station, under whose jurisdiction Bikru village falls, have been removed since the incident. A probe is on to spot the informants within the police department.
