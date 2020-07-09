A probe is on to spot the informants within the police department. (Image: ANI)

Kanpur shootout news: Moments after he was arrested by the police in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, wanted gangster Vikas Dubey was seen shouting in a bid to reveal his identity before being led away by the cops. “Main Vikas Dubey hoon Kanpur waala (I am Vikas Dubey…the one from Kanpur),” he can be heard saying in a video shared by ANI, apparently before he was taken to the police station.

The declaration of sorts by the arrested gangster, who is wanted for the killing of eight personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police in an ambush last Friday, draws a sharp reaction from one of the cops accompanying him. The policeman lands a neat slap on the back of Dubey’s head soon after he screams to the crowd revealing his identity.

Dubey was arrested earlier this morning from Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh following an intense six-day manhunt that saw several of his associates or accomplices being raided, arrested or killed in encounters. Just this morning, two of his associates — one among them present alongside Vikas Dubey