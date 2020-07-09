Vikas Dubey arrest: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says in touch with Yogi Adityanath, gangster to be handed over to UP Police

MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he had spoken to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and further legal action will be taken soon.

Vikas Dubey arrested: Soon after the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he had spoken to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and that the history-sheeter will be handed over to UP Police. He also congratulated Madhya Pradesh police that nabbed the wanted gangster from outside the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Vikash Dubey, who is prime accused in the killing of eight police personnel of Uttar Pradesh, was on the run for over six days. He was arrested at around 9 am in the morning from Ujjain. Hours after his arrest, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan put out a series of tweets confirming that he had spoken to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and further legal action will be taken soon.

“Madhya Pradesh Police will hand over Vikas Dubey to Uttar Pradesh Police,” he added. In another tweet, he said: “Those who feel that their sins can be dusted off by seeking shelter of Mahakal, they have not known Mahakal. Our government is not going to spare any criminal.”

According to Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh, Vikas Dubey was going to Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. “Then Police were then informed, he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police and interrogation is underway,”Ashish Singh said while speaking to news agency ANI. As per reports, Dubey will be produced before the local court for his transit remand after which he will be taken to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.