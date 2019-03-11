Vikas Bhawan fire: Blaze at govt building in Delhi, 5 fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Vikas Bhawan near ITO in central Delhi on Monday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The DFS received a call about the fire at around 12.10 PM.

Five fire tenders were rushed to spot and the blaze was brought under control, Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer said.

A technical snag in one of the air conditioners led to the fire, he said adding no injury or casualty has been reported.