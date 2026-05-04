Counting day in Tamil Nadu has turned into a political plot twist few scripted and even fewer predicted. Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam is not just in the race, it is redrawing the track.

As of 11 am, Election Commission data placed TVK ahead in 102 seats in the 234-member Assembly, nearing the halfway mark of 117. The ruling DMK-led alliance is leading on 39 seats, while the AIADMK-led front is ahead in 68. In region after region, TVK has surged ahead of the DMK alliance, turning what was expected to be a familiar contest into a three-cornered churn.

TVK pulling support from Dravidian heavyweights

TVK has secured more than 35% of the vote so far, while the DMK stands at 23.7% and the AIADMK bloc at around 22.7%. That suggests Vijay’s party is not simply benefitting from anti-incumbency against one side. It is drawing support from both camps, eating into the vote base of the DMK alliance as well as the AIADMK front.

In a state long defined by bipolar politics, that is the kind of shift that can alter not just an election result but the grammar of politics itself.

If Vijay sustains this momentum and crosses the magic number, his rise will invite comparisons with cinema-to-politics legends like NT Rama Rao and MG Ramachandran, who transformed star power into sweeping mandates within remarkably short spans. The script feels familiar, but the timing and scale add a new intensity.

Three-way contest breaks two-party duopoly

Even if TVK falls short of a clear majority, the implications remain seismic. A three-way contest complicates alliances, stretches arithmetic and injects uncertainty into governance. Tamil Nadu’s long-standing two-party dominance now appears less like a fortress and more like weathered stone.

The shift is visible most dramatically in Chennai, often seen as the ideological heartland of the DMK. TVK’s inroads here suggest something deeper than protest voting. It hints at a voter base willing to experiment, to trade familiarity for possibility.

The margins coming out of Chennai constituencies showed that this is more than just a close race. For instance, in the Madavaram constituency, TVK candidate ML Vijayprabhu has established a dominant lead with a margin of over 48,209 votes by the fifth round of counting.

Furthermore, prominent TVK figures are leading in key city battles. TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna is contesting from the Villivakkam seat in Chennai and is leading by 12,715 votes at the time of reporting. Party chief Vijay himself is leading from the Perambur constituency (one of the two seats he is contesting) by 18,684 votes.

What has led to TVK’s surge?

This surge has not emerged overnight. There has been a slow, simmering fatigue with both DMK and AIADMK, and TVK has tapped into it with precision. Vijay’s personal appeal played a central role, his fan base slicing across caste and regional divides, giving him a ready-made political launchpad.

Whether TVK forms the next government or simply reshapes the opposition, the old certainties of Tamil Nadu politics are cracking, and a new, unpredictable chapter is emerging.