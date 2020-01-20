Vijayan govt’s challenge to CAA in SC without informing me an unlawful act: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

The governor and chief minister are not on the same page when it comes to the implementation of CAA.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday said that no explanation can satisfy him as the state government went to Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship Act without even informing him. This comes a day after he sought an explanation from the chief secretary why the state government did not inform the governor office about its decision to challenge the law in the apex court. Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose today met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

After meeting the secretary, the governor spoke to the media but refused to divulge much. “I won’t like to discuss what transpired between him and me. Going to the Supreme Court without informing me…My view is that approval is needed. But even if for the sake of argument I accept that only information is needed, they have gone to SC without informing me. That’s an unlawful act. So no explanation can satisfy me,” he said while speaking to reporters.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has refused to implement the Citizenship Act. Recently, the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution seeking scrapping of the CAA and Vijayan also refused to implement NPR in the state. Earlier in the day, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government decided not to move ahead with NPR. The state government will soon inform the central government that it will not begin the process of NPR in Kerala. “As the NPR is a process that leads to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), there is a sense of fear among the people that its implementation could lead to widespread insecurity,” PTI citing CMO release said.

The governor and chief minister are not on the same page when it comes to the implementation of CAA. Recently, the governor had said that the state had no other option but to implement CAA as it has been passed by Parliament.