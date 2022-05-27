Vijay Singla, sacked Punjab minister, sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mohali court

A Mohali court in Punjab on Friday sent Vijay Singla, the former Health minister of the state, to judicial custody for 14 days, news agency PTI reported. The development comes days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had sacked Singla from his council of ministers over charges of corruption.

Singla was arrested on Tuesday soon after Mann announced his sacking on charges that he demanded “one per cent commission” in tenders and purchases by his department. The court had earlier sent him to three days in police custody till Friday.

Singla’s Officer on Special Duty Pardeep Kumar has also been sent to judicial custody till June 10, the next date of hearing.

Singla and his OSD Kumar were booked on a complaint by Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh, posted at Punjab Health System Corporation. The officer had alleged that they demanded Rs 1.16-crore bribe from the allotment of projects and “one per cent commission” in government contracts.

Singla was sacked by CM Mann following inquiries into his “dealings” where he had allegedly sought a commission. It was reported that Singla “admitted to the wrongdoings” when confronted by the CM with a recording.