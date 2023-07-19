scorecardresearch
Vijay Sampla resigns as NCSC chairperson ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections 

Vijay Sampla said that he resigned due to personal reasons but will try to fulfill the new responsibilities assigned by his party.

Written by India News Desk
Vijay Sampla| BJP
Vijay Sampla resigns as NCSC chairperson chairperson. (Source-The Indian Express)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Sampla on Tuesday resigned from the post of chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and is likely to be entrusted with key responsibility in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

62-year-old Sampla is likely to be given a seat from Hoshiarpur in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“I have resigned due to personal reasons. There is no other reason. There are several works, which I was unable to do while following the protocol being the chairperson of NCSC. Now, I can perform my personal duties effectively,” Sampla said. 

Sampla said that he resigned due to personal reasons but will try to fulfill the new responsibilities assigned by his party. 

“I thank PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu for giving me this opportunity. I will fulfill all the responsibilities which the party has bestowed upon me,” he added.

In 2014, Vijay Sampla became BJP’s first Dalit Lok Sabha MP from Punjab and served as the minister of state for social justice and empowerment in the first Narendra Modi government from 2014 to 2019.

BJP

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 11:15 IST

