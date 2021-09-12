  • MORE MARKET STATS
Vijay Rupani Resignation Live Updates: Legislature party meeting today to pick new CM, Amit Shah likely to join

Updated: September 12, 2021 10:13:27 am

Vijay Rupani Resignation Live Updates: Party souces said the issue of Rupani's successor will be discussed in the legislature party meeting likely to be held on Sunday.

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar have arrived in Ahmedabad as the BJP’s central observers to a meeting of the legislature party to choose the new chief minister following Vijay Rupani’s resignation. News agency PTI quoted party sources saying that the issue of Rupani’s successor will be discussed in the legislature party meeting which is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Rupani submitted his resignation to the Governor on Saturday. His resignation came 15 months before the election to the 182-member Assembly that is due in December 2022. Rupani (65), the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the coronavirus pandemic, was sworn in as chief minister in December 2017.

Live Blog

    10:13 (IST)12 Sep 2021
    Central leadership to decide on new CM, says Pralhad Joshi

    I will hold consultations with Gujarat leaders, then the central leadership will take a decision, says Union Minister & BJP's central observer for Gujarat, Pralhad Joshi. 

    10:05 (IST)12 Sep 2021
    Rupani denies differences with Gujarat BJP president CR Patil

    On who will be the next chief minister, Rupani on Saturday said that the party will decide about it. He denied that he had any differences with state BJP president C R Paatil.

    09:41 (IST)12 Sep 2021
    BJP observers in Ahmedabad to pick new CM
    09:20 (IST)12 Sep 2021
    BJP observer Narendra Singh Tomar in Ahmedabad

    We have come here to hold further discussions (over the name of next chief minister of Gujarat). We will hold discussions with the State president and other leaders: Union Minister & BJP's central observer for Gujarat, Narendra Singh Tomar in Ahmedabad

    09:18 (IST)12 Sep 2021
    Amit Shah likely to join legislature party meeting

    Union home minister Amit Shah may join the legislature party meeting along with central observers, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas said.

    09:17 (IST)12 Sep 2021
    Amit Shah likely to join legislature party meeting

    With Rupani vacating the state’s top post, names of some key political leaders have started doing rounds as his successor. These include Nitin Patel, Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala. While Rupani's announcement came as an unprecedented move, it is believed that the leadership change was a pre-decided move by the central leadership.
    Gujarat government
