Vijay Rupani Resignation Live Updates: Legislature party meeting today to pick new CM, Amit Shah likely to join

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar have arrived in Ahmedabad as the BJP’s central observers to a meeting of the legislature party to choose the new chief minister following Vijay Rupani’s resignation. News agency PTI quoted party sources saying that the issue of Rupani’s successor will be discussed in the legislature party meeting which is scheduled to be held on Sunday.
Gujarat Chief Minister Rupani submitted his resignation to the Governor on Saturday. His resignation came 15 months before the election to the 182-member Assembly that is due in December 2022. Rupani (65), the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the coronavirus pandemic, was sworn in as chief minister in December 2017.
I will hold consultations with Gujarat leaders, then the central leadership will take a decision, says Union Minister & BJP's central observer for Gujarat, Pralhad Joshi.
On who will be the next chief minister, Rupani on Saturday said that the party will decide about it. He denied that he had any differences with state BJP president C R Paatil.
We have come here to hold further discussions (over the name of next chief minister of Gujarat). We will hold discussions with the State president and other leaders: Union Minister & BJP's central observer for Gujarat, Narendra Singh Tomar in Ahmedabad
Union home minister Amit Shah may join the legislature party meeting along with central observers, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas said.
