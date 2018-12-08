Vijay Rupani invites PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019 will be held from January 18-20 in the state capital Gandhinagar. (File photo)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Saturday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the biennial global investor summit organised by the state government that is expected to see participation from more than 100 countries.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019 will be held from January 18-20 in the state capital Gandhinagar.

Rupani met Modi at his residence in New Delhi along with senior state government officials to apprise him about the preparations for the ninth edition of the biennial summit, said an official press release.

“Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today visited New Delhi and invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Summit 2019.

“In a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s residence, the chief minister and senior secretaries of the Government of Gujarat briefed Prime Minister about the preparations for upcoming Vibrant Summit,” it said.

The Centre has lent support to the state government to make the three-day summit a success, the release said, quoting Rupani.

As many as 12 nations will be “partner countries” for the summit, which started in 2003 when Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister.

Around 30,000 delegates from more than 100 countries are expected participate in the summit, it said.

The state will also celebrate Africa Day at the summit, said the release.

“By celebrating Africa Day in Vibrant Summit-2019, we want to move forward to develop relationships with Africa (in a range of fields), including export and investment,” the release said, quoting the Chief Minister.

The MSME sector has also been included in the summit.

Also, for the first time, a shopping festival will be held in Ahmedabad from January 15-27 as part of the summit, where big and small traders will be able to explore business opportunities, said the release.