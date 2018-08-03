Vijay Mallya wants to meet Virat Kohli & Co; Modi government denies permission

Vijay Mallya wants to meet Virat Kohli & Co.

Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya has expressed his desire to meet Virat Kohli & Co who are currently on tour in England. The liquor baron is on a run since March 3, 2016, and owes more than Rs 9,000 to various banks. However, Mallya’s numerous requests to meet Kohli’s side have been turned down by the central govenrment, a report by CNN News 18 said. The Men in Blue on Wednesday kicked off the five-match Test series at Edgbaston stadium.

The development comes in the backdrop of reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation has sought the Centre’s nod to record footage of the Arthur Road jail where Indian authorities apparently plan to house Mallya upon his return to India. This, after Mallya, pleaded in court that he cannot return to India as he would be put behind bars and that the condition of jails is not humane.

#EXCLUSIVE — Fugitive Vijay Mallya wants to meet team India. Mallya’s multiple requests to meet Kohli and Co. declined | original input: @manojkumargupta pic.twitter.com/b6o353Duk7 — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 3, 2018

Following this, the UK court asked Indian authorities to submit a video of the cell at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai where they plan to keep Mallya post-extradition. However, the Maharashtra prisons department contested the embattled liquor baron’s claims that there was no natural light or fresh air in Indian jails.

Meanwhile, Vijay Mallya’s co-owned Force India Formula One team is also expected to go into administration within weeks as part of a planned restructuring process with new investment.

The team’s chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer on July 27 at the Hungarian Grand Prix told reporters “Within a week, or at the most two, our financial future will become more clear and, I believe, much more secure,” according to AFP report.

In March 2016, a consortium of banks sought to move Supreme Court to stop Mallya from escaping from the country. Mallya had, meanwhile, left the country on March 3 for the UK and took refuge in London.

In September 2017, reports emerged that the CBI and Enforcement Directorate could be a step closer to make Vijay Mallya’s extradition a success. The two organisations had been preparing a chargesheet against him that could strengthen India’s case in the UK court.

The loan defaulter allegedly diverted a large chunk of funds from the Rs 6,027 crore loan he took for his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines from a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India.

In July, Mallya was once again summoned by the court for a hearing into the matter.