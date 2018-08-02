Vijay Mallya to be in Ajmal Kasab’s barrack? Check details of Barrack 12 of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, where India wants to keep him

Mallya has alleged that there is no ventilation at Barrack 12 and it lacks natural light, a claim which was refuted by jail authorities.

Once a “King of good times” Vijay Mallya may well have to spend a significant amount of time in specialized barracks of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail where dreaded terrorist Ajmal Kasab stayed prior to his execution. Home Affairs Ministry officials have said that fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya would be kept at Arthur road jail after extradition from the UK citing that it is one of the best imprisons in the country. A court in UK last month had asked the Indian authorities to submit a video of Arthur Road Jail cell, where they plan to keep Mallya post-extradition to face the law in connection with the Rs 9,000 crore loan default cases, within three weeks .

Barrack generally functions as a single unit within the prison. While 10-15 inmates can stay at each cell in a barrack, only a single individual stays at a cell in specialised barracks like Barrack 12 at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. High-profile or dangerous prisoners facing terror charges like Ajmal Kasab and Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal are kept in specialized barracks. However at Barrack 12 in Mumbai’s Arthur Road, high-profile accused likes of Peter Mukerjea, President (finance) of Nirav Modi’s Firestar International Vipul Ambani, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and his nephew Samir Bhujbal and Sanjay Dutt had stayed.

Barrack 12 is considered to be one of the safest prisons in the country with modern facilities. The barrack is ground-plus-one structure with eight cells on each floor. Inmates of cell are allowed to use an attached toilet, a washing area and a courtyard. Some cells in Barrack 12 have western-style commodes. A mattress, a pillow and a bed-sheet, and a melamine utensils, plate and two bowls in which to have meals and water are given to prisoners. Tight security is the most salient feature of this barrack. There are ample number of CCTV cameras and guards keep strict vigil inside and outside the barrack round the clock.

Meals are served four times a day in an earmarked area of the barrack where inmates are asked to gather. The food is prepared in accordance with nutrition requirements fixed by the jail food committee. Breakfast is provided between 6 am and 7 am, lunch around noon, afternoon tea at 4.30 pm, and dinner at 7 pm. The union Home Ministry’s Model Prison Manual prescribes a calorie intake of between 2,320 and 2,730 kcal/day for male prisoners, and between 1,900 and 2,830 kcal/day for female prisoners.

Mallya has alleged that there is no ventilation at Barrack 12 and it lacks natural light, a claim which was refuted by jail authorities. They said the courtyard provides “direct sunlight” to inmates. Apart from this each cell has a window, and cross-ventilation is provided by bars on the opposite wall.