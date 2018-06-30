Vijay Mallya targets BJP government over black money deposits, retweets Rahul Gandhi

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya today joined the opposition camp when he retweeted a tweet of Congress president Rahul Gandhi targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rise in Indian deposits in Swiss banks in 2017. Mallya’s veiled attack on the government comes amidst his offer to sell assets to repay loans he had borrowed from Indian banks.

The tweet reads: “2014, HE said: I will bring back all the “BLACK” money in Swiss Banks & put 15 Lakhs in each Indian bank A/C. 2016, HE said: Demonetisation will cure India of “BLACK” money. 2018, HE says: 50% jump in Swiss Bank deposits by Indians, is “WHITE” money. No “BLACK” in Swiss Banks!”



Mallya’s tweet comes minutes before a special anti-money laundering court asked him to appear before it on August 27. The summon was issued under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance which allows the law enforcing agencies to attach properties of economic offenders including bank defaulters or fraudsters fleeing the country.

Mallya owes Rs 9,990 crore to a consortium of 17 public sector banks. Earlier this week, the 62-year-old had said that he had requested the Karnataka High Court on June 22 to allow his firms to sell assets worth Rs 13,900 crore “under judicial supervision” to enable him to repay creditors including the banks who have already declared him a wilful defaulter.

The repay offer from Mallya came days after the Enforcement Directorate moved a special court to declare Vijay Mallya a fugitive economic offender.

Meanwhile, reacting to Mallya’s tweet, Shehzad Poonawalla, a rebel Congress leader from Maharashtra, said that it is like ‘Satan retweeting Judas’. “Doesn’t get more bizarre Vijay Mallya retweets Rahul Gandhi to target Narendra Modi on the black money issue. This is like Satan retweeting Judas on being righteous!!”

The Modi government is facing flak over a report claiming that Swiss banks reported 50% rise in Indian deposits in 2017 after declining for three successive years.