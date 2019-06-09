Vijay Mallya spotted watching India vs Australia at The Oval

Updated: June 9, 2019 6:28:30 PM

Vijay Mallya who is facing extradition proceedings in the UK for defrauding Indian banks to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore was spotted standing outside the stadium with his ticket as the game was about to start.

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, who is facing money laundering charges here in India, turned up to enjoy India vs Australia at The Oval in London on Sunday. As a reporter made his way to Vijay Mallya with his mic, he quizzes the embattled businessman about his “chances” for the hearing. While the troubled businessman is seen making a good attempt ignoring the question, he finally turned around and responded with a curt, “I am here to watch the game.”

Mallya who is facing extradition proceedings in the UK for defrauding Indian banks to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore was spotted standing outside the stadium with his ticket as the game was about to start.

The 63-year-old is a known cricket buff and is often spotted attending cricket matches whenever India plays in the UK. In 2018, Mallya attended the last day of the fifth Test between India and England at The Oval. A year before in 2017, he was spotted in the VIP section of the stadium when India played Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

While it was not surprising to see the fugitive businessman who is known for his high-flying lifestyle in India attending a cricket game, he appeared less brazen this time around.

In March 2016, Mallya had fled to the UK prompting India to file an extradition request. Last year, the Westminster Court and the UK home office approved the extradition order over charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud.

A Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai had earlier termed Vijay Mallya as the first fugitive economic offender after an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

In February this year, the UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid signed the Westminster Magistrates’ Court extradition order but Mallya filed an appeal in the UK High Court which while already rejected on paper by a judge is still slated for an oral hearing on July 2. The embattled businessman has often argued that he has the means to pay off his “debts but the government won’t allow the use of these assets to clear the debts”.

