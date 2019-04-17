Vijay Mallya slams govt for favouring Air India, reiterates his offer to pay back ‘100 per cent’ to banks

(Image source: PTI)

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya on Wednesday slammed the government for adopting what he described as discriminatory attitude towards private airlines while trying spending crores to rescue state-owned Air India. In a series of tweets, Mallya held the government responsible for the crisis surrounding Jet Airways and reiterated that he is willing to pay back ‘100 per cent to banks’.

“Even though Jet was a major competitor to Kingfisher at the time I feel sorry to see such a large private airline on the brink of failure when Government used 35K crores of public funds to bail out Air India. Just being a PSU is no excuse for discrimination (sic),” Mallya tweeted.

“Every time I say that I am willing to pay 100 percent back to the PSU Banks, media say I am spooked, terrified etc of extradition from the U.K. to India. I am willing to pay either way whether I am in London or in an Indian Jail. Why don’t Banks take the money I offered first ?” he went on to add.

This is not for the first time that the fugitive businessman has made such an offer.

Earlier, in December 2018, he had made a ‘request’ to the banks saying that he was willing to pay back the money he had borrowed.

The former ‘King of Good times’ said on Twitter, “For three decades running India’s largest alcoholic beverage group, we contributed thousands of crores to the State exchequers. Kingfisher Airlines also contributed handsomely to the States. Sad loss of the finest Airline but still I offer to pay Banks so no loss. Please take it.”

The 63-year-old had also lashed out at what he saw as the ‘politicisation’ of his case and the unfair treatment he has been meted out.

“Politicians and Media are constantly talking loudly about my being a defaulter who has run away with PSU Bank money. All this is false. Why don’t I get fair treatment and the same loud noise about my comprehensive settlement offer before the Karnataka High Court. Sad,” Mallya had said.

Things don;t seem to be working out for Mallya as he faces one legal battle after another. Apart from the extradition case, he faced another legal battle earlier in April, to prevent the Indian banks to access nearly 260,000 pounds in his UK bank account.

In the same month, Vijay Mallya told the Bombay High Court that seizing his properties through the newly implemented Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA) was ‘draconian’ and would be of no help to the creditors.

In March 2019, Mallya had appealed to the high court challenging a January order under the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) with teh court tagging him as a fugitive economic offender under the FEO Act.

Mallya had fled the country on March 2, 2016 after failing to repay dues that reportedly amount to Rs 9,000 crore to the banks. Indian enforcement agencies have been pressing hard for his extradition from the UK to India.