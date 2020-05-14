  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vijay Mallya loses leave to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

By: |
Published: May 14, 2020 4:47:06 PM

The 64-year-old businessman had 14 days to file this application to seek permission to move the higher court on the High Court judgment from April 20, which dismissed his appeal against a Westminster Magistrates' Court's extradition order certified by the UK Home Secretary.

Vijay Mallya, UK Supreme Court, UK Crown Prosecution Service, UK Home Secretary,latest news on vijay mallyaThe Indian government’s response to the appeal application had been submitted earlier this week. (IE photo)

Vijay Mallya on Thursday lost his application seeking leave to appeal in the UK Supreme Court, in a setback for the embattled liquor baron who last month lost his High Court appeal against an extradition order to India on charges of fraud and money laundering related to unrecovered loans to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

The 64-year-old businessman had 14 days to file this application to seek permission to move the higher court on the High Court judgment from April 20, which dismissed his appeal against a Westminster Magistrates’ Court’s extradition order certified by the UK Home Secretary.

Related News

The latest ruling will now go back for re-certification and the process of extradition should be triggered within 28 days.

The UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Mallya’s appeal to certify a point of law was rejected on all three counts, of hearing oral submissions, grant a certificate on the questions as drafted, and grant permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Indian government’s response to the appeal application had been submitted earlier this week.

The leave to appeal to the Supreme Court is on a point of law of general public importance, which according to experts is a very high threshold that is not often met.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Vijay Mallya loses leave to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Double trouble! Panic grips Hyderabad after twin big cat sightings in two days
2No Presidential Limousine, 30% pay cut: President Kovind rolls out austerity measures at Rashtrapati Bhavan
3Rs 20 lakh crore package: After Mamata Banerjee’s ‘big zero’ jibe, BJP’s explainer on why Bengal CM is unhappy