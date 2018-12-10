Vijay Mallya extradition case: UK Court likely to decide fate of ex-Kingfisher boss today; top developments

Vijay Mallya (Photo: Reuters)

Vijay Mallya extradition case: A UK court is likely to pronounce judgment on embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India in a Rs 9,000 crore bank loan default case, today. The trial at the Magistrates’ Court began on December 4 in 2017. Mallya’s extradition trial is listed for a judgment hand-down. The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss was arrested on an extradition warrant in April last year. However, he has been on bail since then.

Current scenario of Vijay Mallya extradition case

Explaining the legal intricacies of the case, Pavani Reddy, a UK-based legal expert and Managing Partner of Zaiwalla & Co said, “If the judge is satisfied that all of the procedural requirements are met, and that none of the statutory bars to extradition apply, he or she must send the case to the Secretary of State for a decision to be taken on whether to order extradition.”

The Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London may decide whether Mallya’s case is to be sent to UK Home Secretary and can be appealed with the permission of UK High Court, with the person (Mallya) to be extradited entitled to make an application for permission to appeal to the High Court within 14 days of the date of the Chief Magistrate’s ruling.

On the other hand, the Indian government would also have 14 days to file leave to appeal to the High Court, seeking permission to appeal against a decision not to extradite.

CBI team leaves for hearing on the extradition case

After the debacle between Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana, Joint Director S Sai Manohar will be leading the CBI team in the case. Asthana was attending the trial till now. Manohar will take the place him. wo officials of the Enforcement Directorate are also accompanying the CBI officer, according to reports. Manohar is part of the SIT earlier headed by Asthana. The centre had sent Asthana on forced leave, divesting him of all powers after he and CBI Director Alok Verma entered in a bitter feud.

Mallya calls his case “politically motivated”

The 62-year-old, who once headed the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines, has defended himself and often accused media spreding for spoiling his reputation and all the controversy. He alleged that the case is “politically motivated” and has appealed against his extradition to India seeing the condition of Indian jails. He claims that it was a business failure and not “dishonest” and “fraudulent” activity by its owner.

Mallya fled after diluted notice in 2016

Vijay Mallya had left the country after the CBI had diluted his lookout notice in 2016 after a several banks lobbied together to start legal proceedings to recover the loans. The former Kingfisher boss has been accused of money laundering and diversion of loan funds. The beleaguered businessman has been facing a case of loan default to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore besides allegations of money laundering and diversion of loan funds for purposes other than they were meant for. He is in self-imposed exile in London.

Vijay Mallya who has been out on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April last year, claimed in a recent Twitter post, “I did not borrow a single rupee. The borrower was Kingfisher Airlines. Money was lost due to a genuine and sad business failure. Being held as guarantor is not fraud.”