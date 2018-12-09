Vijay Mallya extradition case: CBI, ED joint team leave for UK, hearing on Monday

The joint investigation team is led by CBI Joint Director A Sai Manohar, earlier, the embattled CBI joint director Rakesh Asthana was leading the case.

A joint team of Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate has left for UK to attend the court proceedings on India’s request seeking extradition of embattled business tycoon Vijay Mallya. The joint investigation team is led by CBI Joint Director A Sai Manohar, earlier, the embattled CBI joint director Rakesh Asthana was leading the case. The UK Court is expected to pronounce its judgment on Monday.

Mallya is wanted in India on alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crores. The liquor tycoon, who allegedly holds UK’s citizenship, is scheduled to return to the Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Mallya, 62, has been on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April last year. The businessman has argued that the charges made against him are politically motivated and the loans he had taken were with the motive of keeping his now-defunct airline afloat.

“I did not borrow a single rupee. The borrower was Kingfisher Airlines. Money was lost due to a genuine and sad business failure. Being held as guarantor is not fraud,” Mallya tweeted. “I have offered to repay 100 per cent of the principal amount to them. Please take it,” he had said. After the tweets, Mallya also dismissed that his intervention has anything to do with the extradition case.

The trial had opened against Mallya at the Magistrates’ Court on December 4 last year.