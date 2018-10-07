Vijay Goel rides bullock cart demanding Delhi Govt to reduce fuel prices

Goel’s protest comes after Central Government announced Rs 2.5 decrease in fuel prices and several states followed the suit to further decrease the prices, however, Delhi Government has not announced any reduction so far.

Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs and Statistics Vijay Goel along with BJP workers protested against Delhi Government for not reducing fuel prices. He arrived at Chandni Chowk on a bullock cart. The protest by BJP leader is after Central Government announced Rs 2.5 decrease in fuel prices and several states followed the suit to further decrease the prices, however, Delhi Government has not announced any reduction so far.