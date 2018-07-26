Vijay Diwas 2018: India salutes martyrs of 1999 Kargil war, Narendra Modi hails ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations at Dras War Memorial.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Armed forces today paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives during 1999 Kargil War even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a grateful nation pays homage to all those who served the nation during Operation Vijay on the occasion of 19th Kargil Vijay Diwas. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa paid tributes to the martyred jawans at Amar Jawan Jyoti in New Delhi. Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh along with Armed Forces personnel and families of soldiers, who lost their lives in 1999 Kargil War, paid tribute at Dras War Memorial.

“On #KargilVijayDiwas, a grateful nation pays homage to all those who served the nation during Operation Vijay. Our brave soldiers ensured that India remains protected and gave a befitting answer to those who tried to vitiate the atmosphere of peace,” the Prime Minister posted on his Twitter handle.

WATCH: Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations

PM Modi also hailed former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for providing exemplary “leadership” during the conflict. “India will always remember with pride, the outstanding political leadership provided by Atal Ji during Operation Vijay. He led from the front, supported our armed forces and clearly articulated India’s stand at the world stage. #KargilVijayDiwas.”

President Ram Nath Kovind has also paid homage to “the martyrs of Kargil”. “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, every Indian acknowledges the efforts and gallantry of our Armed Forces. We salute the ultimate sacrifice of the martyrs of Kargil, and record our everlasting debt to their families,” the President said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year, marking successful conclusion of the war with Pakistan in the Kargil-Drass sector of Jammu and Kashmir in 1999. The Indian soldiers successfully gained back the high-altitude outposts occupied by Pakistani intruders culminating in Operation Vijay on the day. Over 500 Indian armed forces personnel laid down their lives during the 60-day long war.