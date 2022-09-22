Vigilance Bureau questions former Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora in disproportionate assets case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday questioned former Industry minister Sunder Sham Arora to verify if he had assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The ex-Congress leader had joined the BJP in June.

He was questioned on Wednesday for over two hours at Punjab Vigilance Bureau headquarters in Mohali, The Indian Express reported.

Arora was questioned about his property details and affidavits he had filed while contesting three elections. He said that all the details were mentioned in the affidavits, and that he would cooperate with investigating agencies.

The former minister is also under the scanner for “irregularities” in the allotment of industrial plots of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC), including the auction of industrial land, which was allotted to JCT Electronics earlier, The Tribune reported.

When asked if he was questioned over the multi-crore scam, Arora said he was only questioned about his property details. The former minister confirmed to The Tribune that he was summoned by the Vigilance Bureau for having assets disproportionate to his sources of income.

Arora said that he took along all papers regarding his properties and other assets and claimed that he has already declared all relevant information in this regard in his affidavit filed before the Election Commission. “I had taken a copy of my affidavit and submitted it to them. I also assured them of my cooperation in future,” Arora said.

Meanwhile, a vigilance bureau official said that the BJP leader would have to submit more documents, and the Wednesday questioning was to “verify” if had assets more than his declared income.

The vigilance bureau is also likely to begin its probe into the alleged involvement of senior Congress leader and former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh after Mining and Geology Minister Harjot Bains ordered inquiries by the mining department and the Vigilance Bureau.

Other prominent political leaders facing vigilance cases include former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ministers Sharanjit Dhillon and Janmeja Singh Sekhon, former food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Senior Congress leader and former forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, and Dharamsot’s successor Sangat Singh Gilzian.