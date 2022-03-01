‘Views personal’: Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor’s criticism of govt on Ukraine

Shashi Tharoor’s party colleague Anand Sharma said that the former’s views were personal and remarked that strong words must not be used.

The Congress on Monday distanced itself from leader Shashi Tharoor’s criticism of the government over abstaining on a US-sponsored resolution that deplored in the strongest terms Russia’s action against Ukraine. Senior party leader’s colleague Anand Sharma said that the former’s views were personal and remarked that strong words must not be used.

This came after Tharoor, using sharp words to criticise the government, said: “After our abstention, many regretted that India had placed itself on the ‘wrong side of history’.”

While Rahul Gandhi also used sharp words over the alleged delay in evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, the Congress’ official statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is far more diplomatic and is similar to the government’s stand at the UN after abstaining from the vote.

“The path of diplomatic negotiations must be embraced in all sincerity for a negotiated resolution of all issues between Russia and Ukraine, respecting the Minsk and Russia-NATO agreements and earlier understandings,” said Sharma, who heads the party’s foreign affairs department.

Using words carefully while avoiding to call Russian an aggressor, the Congress, in its statement, called the “outbreak of hostilities” and military conflict between Russia and Ukraine “a matter of grave concern” for the world.

“The Congress while expressing its anguish is of the considered view that the international community must work together for cessation of armed conflict and early restoration of peace to save human lives and further aggravation of the crisis,” said the Congress statement.

Calling for diplomatic path to resolve the issue, India had said: “All member states should honour principles of international law and UN Charter, as these provide a constructive way forward.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Thursday for respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and immediate cessation of violence and hostilities.