Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot gets bail in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot on Friday was granted interim bail by the Bombay High Court in the ICICI loan fraud case, reported ANI.

He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Mumbai on December 26 last year, nearly three days after after former CEO and MD of the ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were taken into custody by the probe agency.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of a Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group from 2009-2011.