Video: Ruckus at Asaduddin Owaisi’s Bengaluru rally as woman raises pro-Pakistan slogans from stage

Asaduddin Owaisi prevents a lady from raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a rally. (AP Photo)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was left red-faced on Thursday when a woman raised slogans of ‘Pakistan zindabad’ in his presence from stage during a rally in Bengaluru on Thursday. The video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI.

Soon after Owaisi arrived on the stage, the video shows the young lady taking control of the mic and raising pro-Pakistan slogans. Owaisi immediately intervened and attempted to take the mic away from her, but failed.

The Hyderabad MP was joined by others on the stage who tried to prevent the lady from raising pro-Pakistan slogans. They could be seen struggling to stop her before the police rushed to the site and took control of the situation.

The woman was adamant and raised the slogan repeatedly and even asked people to join her in raising slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. She raised the slogan three times. Later, she was evicted from the stage with the help of cops.

The lady has been identified as Amulya Leona. According to media reports, the organisers of the event had invited her to address the rally soon after Owaisi came on the stage.

Police said that the woman has been taken into custody and appropriate charges will be pushed against her.

Owaisi later addressed the gathering and denounced her action. The leader said he didn’t agree with the woman and distanced himself from her remarks.

“Neither me nor my party has any link with her. We denounce her. The organisers should not have invited her here. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our entire drive is to save India,” he said and left.

Owaisi’s supporters later raised slogans of “Hindustan Zindabad” following the leader’s departure.