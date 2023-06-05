VIDEO: Under-construction bridge comes crashing down in Bihar

An under-construction four-lane bridge over the Ganga river in Bihar’s Bhagalpur collapsed on Sunday evening, for the second time in a year, showed a video. No loss of life has been reported so far.

#WATCH | Under construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur collapses. The moment when bridge collapsed was caught on video by locals. This is the second time the bridge has collapsed. Further details awaited.



(Source: Video shot by locals) pic.twitter.com/a44D2RVQQO — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

The collapse took place at around 6 pm on Sunday. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident and has asked for the identification of those responsible for the mishap. A report has been sought from the ‘Pul Nirman Nigam’

“The bridge that collapsed yesterday had collapsed last year also. I have instructed officials to take strict action. It is not being constructed correctly that’s why it is collapsing again and again. The department will look into it and action will be taken,” the Bihar Chief Minister said.

The bridge had also been damaged in a storm back in April 2022.

The Aguwani Sultanganj Ganga bridge, which connects Sultanganj and Khagaria districts, was being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,717 crore.

“Yes, I have received the information that 4-5 pillars of the Aguwani-Sultanganj under-construction bridge collapsed. The administration is in touch with officials of the department concerned,” Bhagalpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Bihar CM over the bridge collapse. BJP leader Amit Malviya asked if Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav would resign from the posts of CM and Deputy CM, respectively.

“In 2015, Nitish Kumar inaugurated this bridge, which was to be completed by 2020. This bridge has fallen for the second time. Will Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav resign immediately, taking cognizance of this incident? By doing this, both the uncle and nephew can set an example in front of the country,” he said in a tweet.