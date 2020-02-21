Video: Tej Pratap Yadav’s flute rendition on Maha Shivaratri with a vow to ‘slay’ Nitish Kumar

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav plays flute during Maha Shivratri celebrations in Vaishali. (File photo. PTI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday enthralled the audience as he presented an impressive rendition of the flute before a crowd in Bihar’s Vaishali district as part of the Maha Shivratri celebrations. Tej Pratap, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, is an MLA from Mahua Assembly seat which falls in Vaishali district of the state.

A video of Tej Pratap’s flute rendition was shared by news agency ANI. The 26-second video shows him playing the flue in front of hundreds of his supporters.

The Lalu scion, who makes no bones about his devotion to Hindu gods, however, used the opportunity to make a political point. Addressing the crowd in Vaishali, Tej Pratap referred to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as ‘Kansa’, the tyrant ruler from the Mahabharata, and suggested that his party will leave no stone unturned to defeat the ruling alliance in the upcoming elections.

“Kansa ka vadh hoga to 2020 mein kiska vadh hoga? 2020 ke chunav mein kiska vadh hoga (As Kansa was killed, who will be eliminated in 2020? Who will be eliminated in 2020?)?” Tej Pratap twice asked the crowd, which replied “Nitish Kumar” in unison. He then asked his supporters to pull up their socks for the Bihar Assembly polls slated for October-November this year.

The former Bihar Health minister has often donned the avatar of gods to celebrate Hindu festivals. Last year, he had dressed like Lord Shiva during the Kanwar yatra and as Lord Krishna on the eve of Janmashtami a year before.

WATCH VIDEO: Tej Pratap Yadav plays flute during Maha Shivratri celebrations

Tej Pratap also tweeted photos of himself taking part in the celebrations in Vaishali. “On the eve of Mahashivaratri, participated in a five-day yagna of the in the newly built temple at Gangajal village in Vaishali district. I couldn’t stop myself from addressing the crowd after seeing the huge crowd. Many thanks to all the people for their immense love and respect,” he said.