Video surfaces of BJP leader hitting differently-abled man with stick for backing SP

By: | Published: December 26, 2018 10:11 PM

A BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district allegedly hit a differently-abled man with a stick and repeatedly poked his face with it for criticising the party's rule in the state and the Centre, with a video of the incident going viral Wednesday.

BJP hit differently abled man,  Akhilesh Yadav, Mohammad Miya, Yogi AdityanathBJP leader, Mohammad Miya, purportedly assaults the man who was shouting that he would vote for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)

A BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district allegedly hit a differently-abled man with a stick and repeatedly poked his face with it for criticising the party’s rule in the state and the Centre, with a video of the incident going viral Wednesday. In the video, the local BJP leader, Mohammad Miya, purportedly assaults the man who was shouting that he would vote for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Miya, later sought to defend his action, saying the man was drunk and dubbed it as a “conspiracy to malign the BJP”.

Police said a case had been registered in the matter and efforts were on to nab the culprit. The man, who doesn’t put up a fight, is heard shouting, “Vote denge Akhilesh ko (Will vote for Akhilesh Yadav)”, as he walks away. The BJP leader abuses him and says, “Go go, vote. Hutt (get lost)”.

Also read| Asaduddin Owaisi on UP Namaz diktat: Cops who showered petals on Kanwariyas are asking Muslims not to offer prayers

Facing outrage, Miya later claimed that he was only trying to make the man leave the place. “He was abusing Modi ji and Yogi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath), I tried to first explain things, he was drunk. It was a conspiracy to malign the BJP, I was just trying to make him leave the place. I didn’t shove a stick in his mouth,” he told a news channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Video surfaces of BJP leader hitting differently-abled man with stick for backing SP
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition