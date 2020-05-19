Video: Thousands of migrants gather outside Bandra railway station to catch Bihar-bound train in Mumbai

Thousands of migrants gather outside Bandra railway station. (ANI)

Thousands of migrant workers on Tuesday gathered outside Bandra railway station in Mumbai with their packed bags expecting to catch trains for their native places. According to reports, these migrants were informed that special trains will be running from the Bandra railway station to ferry them back home. Majority of the migrant workers were from Bihar.

Migrants labourers started arriving at Bandra railway station in the morning and by 9 am, nearly 5,000 gathered at the station. Reports say these migrants had received phone calls informing them about special trains being arranged for them from Bandra.

News agency ANI shared the video that showed a huge crowd of migrant workers outside the Bandra railway station. A Bihar-bound Shramik Special train was scheduled to leave from here today.

Local police had to struggle to bring the situation under control. Only people who had registered themselves (approximately 1,000) were allowed to board the special train and rest were later dispersed by the police.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Huge crowd of migrant workers gathered outside the Bandra railway station in Mumbai earlier today to board a “Shramik special’ train to Bihar. Only people who had registered themselves(about 1000) were allowed to board, rest were later dispersed by police. pic.twitter.com/XgxOQmSzEb — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

“Today, a Shramik Special train was scheduled for Purnia from Bandra Terminus for which passengers, registered with state authorities were to travel. But many people who were not registered and not called by state authorities gathered on bridge and road near station,” Western Railway CPRO said, news agency ANI reported.

This was not the first instance in Mumbai when a huge crowd thronged a city railway station to board trains for their native places. Earlier in April, thousands of migrant workers gathered at the Bandra station and protested to press for their demand to make arrangements to ferry them back.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases has mounted to 1,01,139 in the country of which the highest number of confirmed cases are from Maharashtra (35,058). Of the 3,163 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,249 deaths.