Apathy in Kerala: Hit by vehicle, 65-year-old lady kept lying in pool of blood; nobody came forward for help – Watch

In a shocking incident of apathy, it came to light that a 65-year-old lady was kept lying in a pool of blood after being hit by a vehicle in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, but no passer-by took care to shift her to the hospit

By: | New Delhi | Updated: March 28, 2018 11:24 PM
keral hit and run case, kerala hit and run tragedy, kerala hit and run video After some time, a police vehicle took her to hospital.

In a shocking incident of apathy, it came to light that a 65-year-old lady was kept lying in a pool of blood after being hit by a vehicle in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, but no passer-by took care to shift her to the hospital or call any doctor. People just looked at her condition and moved ahead. Even those driving cars or bikes did not care to take the lady to the hospital, showing lack apathy, a report by dnaindia.com reported. It was only after few minutes that a young man came to help the old lady. After some time, a police vehicle took her to hospital. Speaking about the incident, a policeman said that they were not informed of the accident, but were just passing from the place when they saw a crowd gathered. It was after this that the lady was shifted to a local hospital, from where she was taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, he further said.

Here is the video:-

Earlier this year, in a similar incident, two men injured after being hit by a truck, while they were riding a bike on the busy Tumakuru-Bengaluru road in Nelamangala. Both had remained unattended on road for close to half an hour. According to a police officer, the cousins were on their way to Bengaluru on their bike, when a speeding truck rammed their bike and ran over one of them. The truck driver continued to drive till a kilometre away, before running away. While one of the cousins was screaming for help, the other laid unconscious because of severe head injury.

Even as a passerby alerted an ambulance from a toll booth, it reached the spot only after half an hour. The brothers remained unattended until this time. After some time they ere taken to a hospital in T Dasarahalli.

