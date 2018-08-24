Video goes viral! Don’t fine me, I am CM’s relative – Man tells traffic police

While the city police did levy a fine on Rajendra Singh Chouhan, the man in the video, last evening, the chief minister today evaded reply when asked if they were related. (Youtube)

A video purportedly showing a man claiming to be Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law and warning traffic police not to fine him has gone viral on social media.

While the city police did levy a fine on Rajendra Singh Chouhan, the man in the video, last evening, the chief minister today evaded reply when asked if they were related.

“I have crores of sisters and many brothers-in law,” he said.

The video showed Rajendra Singh and a woman getting down from an SUV when stopped by police on Jail Road here and claiming that he was the husband of chief minister’s sister, so the police should not fine him.

Police subedar Dipankar Swarnkar recovered a fine of Rs 3,000 from him as the vehicle was not insured, Deputy Inspector General of Police Dharmendra Choudhary today said.

About the man’s claim of being chief minister’s relative, Choudhary said it will be probed.

When reporters asked chief minister Chouhan after a function at his official residence today whether the man in the video clip was his brother-in-law, he said, “I have crores of sisters and many brothers-in law.

“The law will take its own course,” the chief minister said before getting into his car and leaving.