Victories in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh gave Congress a new hope: Sonia Gandhi

Former Congress president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Modi government saying values, principles and provisions of Constitution are under continuous attack from the BJP. Addressing the joint Congress’ Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Joint Parliamentary Party meeting, she accused the BJP government of misusing institutions to target the opposition leaders.

She said that institutions have been subverted and political opponents have been hounded by the government. The Congress leader added that there is an all-pervasive atmosphere of fear and strife across the country.

“Bluff, bluster and intimidation have been the governance philosophy of the Modi government. Truth and transparency have been brazenly tossed aside,” she alleged.

Sonia also heaped praise on her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi for bringing fresh energy into the party and leading the party successfully in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where it won the Assembly elections last year. She said that the outcome of the Assembly elections in the Hindi speaking states have given a new hope to the party.

“We go to the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls with renewed confidence and resolve. Victories in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh gave Congress a new hope,” she said.

“Our opponents were earlier projected as being invincible. The Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) took them head-on, mobilizing and motivating lakhs of our workers who, with him, gave their all,” Sonia Gandhi added.

The former Congress president also noted that Rahul Gandhi has reached out to other political parties who share our vision of India. The meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress’ leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, among others.