After a man and his girlfriend were found dead inside a parked car in Noida on Saturday, the man’s family has alleged that the couple may have been murdered. They claimed that the two had earlier received threats over their inter-caste relationship, according to a PTI report.

However, police said that prima facie the case appears to be a suicide. The bodies of Sumit, 32, a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi and Rekha, 26, who lived in Sector 101 in Noida, were found with gunshot wounds inside a locked car near Sector 107 earlier in the day. Police said a pistol was recovered from Sumit’s hand.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: A 32-year-old man allegedly shot his 26-year-old girlfriend before turning the gun on himself inside a parked car in Sector 107, Noida. DCP Noida Yamuna Prasad says, “Today, on 14 February, information was received under Sector 49 Police Station… pic.twitter.com/TGBTPFfa0R — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2026

Suicide note points to heartbreak

Additionally, an India Today report claims that a note recovered from the man indicates that their romantic relationship had gone wrong. The man reportedly left a note saying that they had been in a relationship for 15 years and that the woman had promised to marry him. However, he later came to know that she was planning to marry someone else, which may have led to a dispute between them.

The family members said the couple had received taunts from the woman’s family. They also claimed that the man’s family had received threats, including calls from international numbers warning them of possible police action, the PTI report mentioned.

“We believe both have been murdered and were victims of casteism,” PTI quoted a cousin of Sumit as saying. He said the couple had been in a relationship for more than a decade and that both families were aware of it.

“Sumit is my younger brother. He and the girl had been together for 12-15 years and she attended our family functions. There was never any pressure from our side,” the relative told the news agency.

Claiming that the couple may have been murdered, he added that the place where the car was found was only a few hundred metres from the woman’s village in Salarpur and called the situation “suspicious”.

Police maintain suicide angle, probe on

Police, however, said that a pistol was found in Sumit’s hand and the car was locked from inside, which suggests it could be a case of suicide. Senior officers and forensic teams have inspected the spot and the post-mortem report is awaited.

Officials said that all angles, including the allegations made by the family, are being looked into as part of the investigation. Further probe is underway, they added.