Vice-President’s farewell in Rajya Sabha: PM Modi hails Venakaiah Naidu’s wit, says his ‘one-liners were win-liners’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday heaped praise on Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and said he always encouraged dialogue and set standards and legacy that will continue to guide his successors. The Prime Minister was speaking during the farewell of the outgoing Chairman of the Upper House in Rajya Sabha.

“As Chairman, your grace and diligence have been unparalleled. You have never seen any work as a burden and always strived to breathe new life into any task. There is a lot to learn about the country and society that we can learn from you,” he added.

Commending the Chairman’s flair for communication, the Prime Minister said that Naidu’s words always carried depth and compassion. His one-liners, the Prime Minister said, were “win-liners”.

“Your one-liners are wit-liners. They are win-liners too. It means nothing more needs to be said after those lines. Your every word is heard, preferred and revered and never countered,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also lauded VP Naidu’s focus on diversity and commended his efforts to provide an opportunity to all languages of the country. “You always said that your mother tongue is like your eyes, and other languages are like your reading glasses.”

The prime Minister also heaped praise on Naidu for 70 per cent increase in the productivity of the Rajya Sabha. Modi said Naidu was of the opinion that disruptions of proceedings beyond a point were contempt of the House.

He worked on the principle that ‘let the government propose, let Opposition oppose, let the House dispose’, Modi said.

“One of the admirable things about Naidu is his passion for Indian languages. This was reflected in how he presided over the House,” Modi said.

PM Modi added that he has worked with Naidu closely over the years. “I have also seen him take up different responsibilities and he performed each of them with great dedication,” he said.

He also said that as Chairman, Naidu devoted a significant amount of time to youth welfare. “A lot of your programmes were focused on Yuva Shakti.”

Independence Day this year will be celebrated with the President, Vice-President, Lok Sabha Speaker and Prime Minister all born in independent India, Prime Minister Modi added.

The farewell in the Upper House of Parliament was attended by several top leaders. There will be another farewell function for Naidu at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium on Monday evening on behalf of all members of the House.

Venkaiah Naidu will demit office on August 10. He will be succeeded by Jagdeep Dhankar who assumes charge on August 11.