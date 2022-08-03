Vice-Presidential election 2022: AAP declares support for Opposition candidate Margaret Alva

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal today announced that it will support Opposition nominee Margaret Alva in the upcoming Vice Presidential election scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 6.

“We will support Opposition’s candidate Margaret Alva in the upcoming Vice Presidential polls,” senior AAP leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh told reporters on Wednesday.



The announcement by AAP of support to the Opposition candidate comes just days after Margaret Alva reached out to the party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 23.

In the polls scheduled for August 6, Margaret Alva will be up against the ruling NDA-backed candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar. In the elections to elect the new President last month, the AAP had backed Opposition’s candidate Yashwant Sinha. Droupadi Murmu, the NDA’s candidate was, however, elected President of India.

The AAP’s declaration of support to Alva came soon after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also said that it will back Alva in the Vice Presidential election. The tenure of incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10, 2022.



The support of AAP for Alva comes even as the NDA nominee holds an edge over his rival going into the polls. With the outcome of the Presidential elections an indicator, the Vice-Presidential election result should be a cakewalk for Dhankhar given the NDA’s numbers.

The chinks in the Opposition’s armour were exposed after Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will abstain from the Vice-Presidential elections since they were not consulted by the Opposition or the Centre to announce a joint nominee. Ironically, the TMC’s decision to abstain came from the poll came just minutes after Mamata Banerjee announced that all Opposition parties must join hands to put up a united fight against the NDA in the 2024 polls.

The Vice President of India is the second-highest constitutional post in the country. The VP also serves as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament.

The Vice President of India is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.